https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/12/painful-sen-sheldon-whitehouse-embarrasses-himself-with-lame-check-list-calls-acb-a-judicial-torpedo-in-train-wreck-of-an-opening-watch/

You guys remember Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, right? He made a total tool of himself during the Kavanaugh hearings so we’re not at all surprised he’s been front and center embarrassing not only himself but the state of Rhode Island as well.

How could they vote for this guy?

Seriously.

Today is Day 1 of the Senate Judiciary hearings on the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. This whole thing is an irresponsible botch because Republicans are desperate to confirm another justice to repeal the ACA, overturn Roe v. Wade, & keep big donors happy. pic.twitter.com/A3UdlBM73z — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) October 12, 2020

Huh?

Byron York shut him down.

Posterboard recycled from Kavanaugh hearing. Back side says “Boofing,” “Devil’s Triangle,” and “Renate Alumnius.” https://t.co/BAnn626hvQ — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 12, 2020

Good times.

Sheldon Whitehouse: We’re here to talk about healthcare policy and COVID testing and Donald Trump and literally anything but how judges decide cases. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 12, 2020

That’s all any of them are doing. This is not a hearing about ACB, this is an opportunity for Senate Democrats to throw a hissyfit.

Nothing more.

Whitehouse calls Judge Barrett “a judicial torpedo filed at the ACA” — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 12, 2020

He’s just ridiculous.

Whitehouse claims this because Barrett, by writing a book review as a professor criticized the NFIB decision’s reasoning https://t.co/6Ipd4UmTuZ — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 12, 2020

What does the word “Ralph” mean? How about “boofed”? When you’re a serious person the Am ppl will take you seriously. And you’re not a serious person, Senator. — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) October 12, 2020

Not at all.

Thoroughly clownish opening statement by Sheldon Whitehouse — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) October 12, 2020

Sheldon Whitehouse trashes Republicans for putting people’s health at risk by holding Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearting in person… but he’s not wearing a mask. — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) October 12, 2020

Sheldon Whitehouse just called Amy Coney Barrett a “judicial torpedo.” — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 12, 2020

He did.

See for yourself:

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse refers to Judge Barrett as a “judicial torpedo.” pic.twitter.com/C7plTerGNl — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 12, 2020

Sheldon. Shhhhh. Adults are speaking.

***

Related:

‘Where’s MY picture?!’ Dems DRAGGED for shamelessly placing pics of people ‘who WILL LOSE’ healthcare in front of ACB at #SCOTUSHearing

Kayleigh McEnany completely SHUTS DOWN each and every Democrat claiming ACB will ‘take your healthcare’ in 1 powerful tweet

Go home, Jenn, you’re DRUNK: Jennifer Rubin’s poll asking which state Biden will ‘most likely win’ goes horribly and HILARIOUSLY wrong

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

