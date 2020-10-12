https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/12/pbs-journo-yamiche-alcindors-scorching-hot-take-on-lindsey-graham-at-amy-coney-barrett-confirmation-hearing-is-comical-pig-ignorance/

PBS NewsHour’s Yamiche Alcindor is nothing if not a consummate professional when it comes to journalism.

We kid, of course. She’s a hack.

And when the confirmation hearing for Amy Coney Barrett got underway, Yamiche hit the ground running:

Wow. Well, when you put it that way, Yamiche … it’s still of absolutely zero consequence. Or relevance, for that matter.

Yep:

Last time we checked, there was nothing in the Constitution about respecting Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s alleged wishes. But Yamiche Alcindor is determined to rush into this burning building at breakneck speed.

You’re not missing anything; her tweet is just that stupid.

Because there are some people out there who are dumb enough to believe her.

