Pennsylvania’s second lady, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, on Sunday tweeted that she had been the victim a racist attack while shopping at her local grocery store and shared a video of a woman calling her a racial slur through the window of her car.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Fetterman, 38, shared that she was normally accompanied by state troopers whenever she leaves her home, but she decided to go out on her own when she realized that a sale on golden kiwis would be ending soon at her neighborhood Aldi.

She says that the woman who accosted her recognized her as the wife of Pennsylvania’s Lt. Governor John Fetterman (D) which is what apparently led to the racist incident.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday evening, Fetterman tweeted, “*TRIGGER WARNING* I love love love this country but we are so deeply divided. I ran to the local grocery store and was met by and verbally assaulted by this woman who repeatedly told me I do not belong here. The confrontation continued into the parking lot where I was able to finally capture it after the crying winded down. This behavior and this hatred is taught. If you know her, if she is your neighbor or relative, please, please teach her love instead.”

— Gisele Barreto Fetterman (@giselefetterman) October 11, 2020

Fetterman told The Washington Post that she was accustomed to harassment, but that she was taken aback by how bold the woman was.

“The fact that she was so comfortable and bold to just do it to my face with an audience … that was really scary,” she said.

She attributes the hatred she says she has received to her status as a formerly undocumented immigrant. Fetterman and her family moved to the U.S. when she was a child, fleeing violence in Rio de Janeiro.

Pennsylvania Sen. Robert CaseyRobert (Bob) Patrick CaseyCandymakers meet virtually with lawmakers for annual fly-in, discuss Halloween safety Top Democrats introduce resolution calling for mask mandate, testing program in Senate This week: Coronavirus complicates Senate’s Supreme Court fight MORE (D) showed his support for Fetterman, tweeting “…As she said: ‘this hatred is taught.’ It’s on us to teach our children kindness, acceptance and inclusion, and condemn hate whenever and wherever we see it.”

