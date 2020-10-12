https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pep-talk-and-warning-from-rudy-giuliani/
I know, it all feels good to say that but there are plenty of good NYers who didn’t deserve it. Just like there are plenty of good Midwesterners who also find themselves behind enemy lines tonight through no fault of their own. Remember, WI, MI, MN, IL, all suffering under some form or another of Executive tyranny and unconstitutional power grabs rammed through by “emergency” statutes that were written for a nuclear war scenario but now serve to undo two centuries of American legal tradition. Tyranny is just tyranny, doesn’t matter what the justification is. Learn to fight back.