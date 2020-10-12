https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/12/perfection-jim-carrey-might-already-have-a-buyer-lined-up-for-his-devilish-portrait-of-hellbound-sen-ted-cruz/

Actor Jim Carrey — as you might know — likes to dabble in portraits of Republicans, and the “Dumb & Dumber” actor’s portrayals often have a hateful edge to them. Once in a while, however, they can backfire. Carrey’s portrait of Mitch McConnell last week actually made Cocaine Mitch look cooler. After that, Carrey set his sights on Sen. Ted Cruz:

Ted Cruz, Hellbound Class of 2020 pic.twitter.com/4MdePetlp2 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 12, 2020

And just like that, Carrey’s portrait generated some interest… from the subject of the painting:

Hey @JimCarrey can I get a copy of this for my office? https://t.co/45cQviMafH — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 12, 2020

LOL. Yeah, it’s pretty badass:

You should turn that into a tiki bar mug — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) October 13, 2020

If @JimCarrey has any class and a real sense of humor, he would sign and send you one, you Texas Devil, you. — Matthew Betley🎃👻 (@MatthewBetley) October 12, 2020

Humor has left, Jim, a long time ago. — We are all Americans (@Bulldog2026) October 12, 2020

I literally am hollering. 😂 Perfection. Troll their crazy back. Love It. https://t.co/B66mFvRPi3 — Dfhappy (@dfhappy) October 12, 2020

So it’s come to this:

We are officially all the way to the point where comedians cry about politics and politicians tell the good jokes https://t.co/3Tj7xel59R — Will Boren (@WillBoren) October 13, 2020

Strange times.

***

Related:

Sen. Ted Cruz floats a possibility after journo Jeff Greenfield asks why ‘CNN is not carrying the Barrett hearings’

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

