Actor Jim Carrey — as you might know — likes to dabble in portraits of Republicans, and the “Dumb & Dumber” actor’s portrayals often have a hateful edge to them. Once in a while, however, they can backfire. Carrey’s portrait of Mitch McConnell last week actually made Cocaine Mitch look cooler. After that, Carrey set his sights on Sen. Ted Cruz:

And just like that, Carrey’s portrait generated some interest… from the subject of the painting:

LOL. Yeah, it’s pretty badass:

So it’s come to this:

Strange times.

