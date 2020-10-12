https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/kamala-harris-appears-reading-teleprompter-virtual-opening-state-supreme-court-hearing-video/

Vice Presidential nominee and Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) appeared to be reading from a teleprompter Monday during Amy Coney Barrett’s SCOTUS confirmation hearing.

Kamala Harris appeared virtually for Monday’s Senate Judiciary hearing and seemed to be reading her opening statement from a teleprompter.

Kamala Harris is in her office which is in the same building as the SCOTUS hearing so this has nothing to do with Covid — she just wanted to read from a teleprompter!

Harris had no problem walking past a gaggle of reporters Monday morning and once again she refused to answer whether Biden would pack the Supreme Court.

WATCH:

WATCH:

People noticed…

