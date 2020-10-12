https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/kamala-harris-appears-reading-teleprompter-virtual-opening-state-supreme-court-hearing-video/

Vice Presidential nominee and Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) appeared to be reading from a teleprompter Monday during Amy Coney Barrett’s SCOTUS confirmation hearing.

Kamala Harris appeared virtually for Monday’s Senate Judiciary hearing and seemed to be reading her opening statement from a teleprompter.

Kamala Harris is in her office which is in the same building as the SCOTUS hearing so this has nothing to do with Covid — she just wanted to read from a teleprompter!

Harris had no problem walking past a gaggle of reporters Monday morning and once again she refused to answer whether Biden would pack the Supreme Court.

WATCH:

As Sen. Kamala Harris heads to the Senate Judiciary hearing, She refuses to answer on whether she would support packing the Supreme Court…pic.twitter.com/tatN2zHXBn — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) October 12, 2020

Kamala Harris read from a teleprompter!

WATCH:

JUST IN: Kamala Harris RIPS Senate GOP for holding indoor hearing: “The decision to hold this hearing now is reckless and places facilities workers, janitorial staff, and Congressional aides and Capitol Police at risk.” pic.twitter.com/zSCZ26UkAW — The Hill (@thehill) October 12, 2020

People noticed…

Senator Kamala Harris seems to be using a teleprompter for her virtual opening statement in Supreme Court hearing. — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) October 12, 2020

Is Kamala Harris reading off a teleprompter? — Kambree (@KamVTV) October 12, 2020

Kamala Harris stayed in her office so she could read from a freaking teleprompter. What a clown. — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) October 12, 2020

I’m not sure I’ve ever seen someone more obviously reading a teleprompter than Kamala Harris right now. — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) October 12, 2020

Kamala Harris is “attending” the SCOTUS hearing from her office — which is in the same building as said hearing, BTW) — Not b/c of COVID (if that were so, she wouldn’t have walked through a crowd of staff and press), so she could read from a TELEPROMPTER. Got it. — Cassie Smedile (@CMSmedile) October 12, 2020

