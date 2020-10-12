https://thepostmillennial.com/dr-jordan-peterson-appears-in-good-health-in-thanksgiving-post

Mikhaila Peterson tweeted a Thanksgiving photo and update on Sunday, showing Dr. Peterson in good health. In her tweet, she says, “So incredibly thankful to be back in Canada with my family. We survived 2019 and 2020 by the skin of our teeth. We haven’t had a dinner like this in over a year and a half. Happy thanksgiving everyone!!!”

So incredibly thankful to be back in Canada with my family. We survived 2019 and 2020 by the skin of our teeth. We haven’t had a dinner like this in over a year and a half. Happy thanksgiving everyone!!! (Scarlett and I are taking the photo) pic.twitter.com/kEiqLMxRrq — Mikhaila Peterson (@MikhailaAleksis) October 11, 2020

Dr. Peterson suffered greatly this past year with a myriad of health issues, including COVID-19, pneumonia, and a severe paradoxical reaction to benzodiazepines. This came after his wife Tammy, was diagnosed with cancer.

These events led Dr. Peterson to travelling to Eastern Europe, in search of medical intervention. For obvious reasons, his social media and public life went dark during this time.

Dr. Peterson did have occasional updates during 2020, such as when he appeared on his daughters podcast in June.

This interview however, was before he contracted COVID, and he continued to struggle with some of his health issues.

Millions of followers will be very happy to see his recovery and his return to Canada. Dr. Peterson is also writing a new follow-up book to 12 Rules for Life.

His new book will be titled, Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life.