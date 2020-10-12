https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/pool-reporters-unable-join-biden-toledo-ohio-today-campaigns-charter-plane-mechanical-issues/

Joe Biden on Monday morning traveled to Toledo, Ohio for a campaign event.

The charter plane for Joe Biden’s campaign was having ‘mechanical issues’ so the pool reporters were told it’s unlikely they will be able to join Joe Biden in Toledo.

How convenient.

Biden’s plane already left Delaware and the pool reporters were left in the dust.

“Campaign is working on an alternative plan to get pool to next stop in Cincinnati.”

Biden has been getting grilled by reporters over his refusal to answer whether he will pack the Supreme Court.

Now the charter plane transporting Biden’s pool reporters breaks down.

What a coincidence.

