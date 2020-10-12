https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/pool-reporters-unable-join-biden-toledo-ohio-today-campaigns-charter-plane-mechanical-issues/

Joe Biden on Monday morning traveled to Toledo, Ohio for a campaign event.

The charter plane for Joe Biden’s campaign was having ‘mechanical issues’ so the pool reporters were told it’s unlikely they will be able to join Joe Biden in Toledo.

How convenient.

Charter plane for the @JoeBiden campaign that was to take reporters from New Castle, Delaware to Toledo, Ohio has “mechanical issues,” relays radio pooler @FrancoOrdonez. “We are told it’s unlikely we will be able to join Biden in Toledo.” — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 12, 2020

Biden’s plane already left Delaware and the pool reporters were left in the dust.

“Campaign is working on an alternative plan to get pool to next stop in Cincinnati.”

“Around 11:10, Biden’s plane left for Toledo without the pool,” updates @FrancoOrdonez. “Campaign is working on an alternative plan to get pool to next stop in Cincinnati.” — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 12, 2020

Biden has been getting grilled by reporters over his refusal to answer whether he will pack the Supreme Court.

Now the charter plane transporting Biden’s pool reporters breaks down.

What a coincidence.

