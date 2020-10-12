https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/520577-portland-protesters-topple-statues-of-lincoln-roosevelt-in-day-of-rage

Droves of protesters in Portland, Ore, took down the statues of the late Presidents Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln on Sunday in demonstrations that had reportedly been billed online as “Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage” by organizers.

According to The Oregonian, a group of nearly 200 protesters marched through parts of the town on Sunday night — some carrying weapons, shields and red paint — and toppled both statues before breaking multiple windows at the Oregon Historical Society.

The first statue to come down was that of Roosevelt, who has been known to have expressed racist attitudes toward Native Americans, and then Lincoln’s statue. The paper reported that protesters also painted “Dakota 38” on the base of the latter, referring to the number of Dakota men that were hanged after the Dakota-U.S. War under Lincoln.

Both statues had reportedly been gifted to the city during the 1920s.

A banner that read “Stop honoring racist colonizer murderers” was also reportedly rolled out at the Oregon Historical Society during the demonstration, which at one point was declared a riot by local police that began to intervene after the Roosevelt statue came down.

Kerry Tymchuk, executive director of the Oregon Historical Society, told local media that “no damage to any of the exhibits” was done, however.

The demonstration, which came a day before Columbus Day, follows months of protests in the city, some of which have turned violent, against racial injustice following the police killing of George Floyd. The unarmed Black man died in Minneapolis in late May after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for more than 8 minutes.

President TrumpDonald John TrumpDes Moines mayor says he’s worried about coronavirus spread at Trump rally Judiciary Committee Democrats pen second letter to DOJ over Barrett disclosures: ‘raises more questions that it answers’ Trump asks campaign to schedule daily events for him until election: report MORE tweeted about the recent demonstration in Portland on early Monday. Reacting to footage of the Lincoln statue coming down, Trump wrote: “These are Biden fools. ANTIFA RADICALS. Get them FBI, and get them now!”

These are Biden fools. ANTIFA RADICALS. Get them FBI, and get them now! https://t.co/RI9fH6sC1g — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

Trump’s comments come as he continue to doubled down on calls for “law and order” while taking aggressive measures to address crime in cities run by Democrats over the past few months as Election Day inches closer.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump asks campaign to schedule daily events for him until election: report White House pushes to hold next week’s canceled debate Trump hoping to strike last-minute nuclear arms deal with Putin before election: report MORE has repeatedly condemned rioting and violence in recent months and weeks.

