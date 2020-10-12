https://thepostmillennial.com/seven-time-portland-riot-arrestee-deletes-videos-of-herself-participating-in-toppling-of-statues

A serial riot arrestee has deleted her Twitter account implicating herself posing with the toppled Roosevelt statue on the “Indigenous Day of Rage” in Portland.

Tracy Lynn Molina was a participant of the mass vandalism in downtown Portland tonight. She then posed with the toppled Roosevelt statue. Molina has been arrested seven times at violent protests since May. Her charges are always dropped. https://t.co/dAFidG7vaS — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 12, 2020

47-year-old Tracy Lynn Molina—also known by her Indigenous name, Cozacachuatli “Tia” Chicome—was arrested seven times at violent Antifa protests since George Floyd’s death in May, The Post Millennial‘s editor-at-large Andy Ngo reported. Her charges are always dropped by local prosecutors.

Using the since-deleted Twitter account, @AndyNgoSUCKS, Molina posed in a picture with the defaced presidential sculpture after onlookers cheered as the statue of President Theodore Roosevelt riding on horseback was thrusted from its pedestal. “Stolen Land” was spray painted over the 26th U.S. president’s “Rough Rider” headstone. Molina propped one arm over the orange pool oozing down the memorial.

“No more colonizers. No more NeoColonizers. F— 12! F— white supremacy, f— the MAGA who follow the European American rule of these homelands is over! Its time to save the Salmon, save the Chuush, save all Indigenous Peiple Alaska to Argentina,” Molina captioned a removed video of Roosevelt’s takedown.

Minutes later, Molina celebrated: “Its down people it is down! No more statue!”

“We need to address the climate crisis, people. Indigenous people are hurting all over the world. Our salmon are hurting!” Molina said to the camera, “justifying” the vandalism. “Everyone who relies on the Columbia River. Everyone who relies on the Snake River…All in danger because of what colonizers have done!” She then called for rivers to be undammed and the pipelines to be halted.

In February, The Post Millennial found that not all Wet’suwet’en Nation members support the anti-pipeline protests, which “brought a lot of disruption and disunity and everything to our culture,” one dissenter acknowledged.

“Excuse me, white man. You illegally entered onto Turtle Island and we are deporting your a—,” Molina shouted at the fallen, inanimate Roosevelt. “You are hereby deported by the Indigenous people of the Americas, all the left wing Indigenous people of the Americas. And all the Indigenous people who still all honour the traditions of our ancestors. Follow the water, the air, the earth, the fire, they’re all our relatives of the four directions. We want blessings for all Indigenous people from Alaska to Argentina!”

Molina added, “Don’t put LNG on Wet’suwet’en lands!” She then demanded for drilling to be stopped under a specific river. Although she “loves that river,” Molina could not pronounce its native name. “They’re drilling under it right now for an LNG pipeline up in British Columbia! I need you guys to support Wet’suwet’en!”

According to a 2018 legal defense fund launched for Molina, she is a Xiximec Nahua raised in Siletz, Ore., who “consistently puts her body on the line in defense of indigenous sovereignty” as a member of the Yakama Warriors Association. For over 15 years, Molina has reportedly been living on the Yakama Indian Reserve.

Tracy Molina is a Xiximec Nahua mother of three, navy vet & indigneous rights activist. Police arrested her 8/4/18 at the Patriot Prayer counter demonstration. She says police assaulted her & the charges are frivolous @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/TgyhcMvuWM — Steven Redlin (@StevenRedlin) August 21, 2018

During the clash between Patriot Prayer and Antifa two years ago, Molina was arrested for second-degree disorderly conduct and attempted assault on a police officer. At the time, the Pacific Northwest Antifascist Workers Collective promoted a “Support Our Comrade” rally at City Hall for Molina’s subsequent court appearance.

A year later, Molina joined two activists to file a joint lawsuit against the city and Portland Police Bureau officers, Portland Mercury reported.

“The City of Portland has a custom and practice of using militarized force against protestors,” the complaint read. “When force is used, PPB makes no effort to limit its force to individuals who actually pose a threat of violence, instead using force indiscriminately at anyone who happens to be in the crowd.”

Recently at a declared riot in the Kenton neighborhood last month when a PPB sergeant was assaulted and transported to a nearby hospital and at least five officers were sprayed by a chemical irritant, Molina was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center for interfering with a peace officer and disorderly conduct in the second degree. She was bailed out quickly. Her arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 1.

A week prior, Molina was released without bail after she was taken into custody for resisting arrest, second-degree trespass, disorderly conduct in the second degree, and interfering with a peace officer at an unlawful assembly. A commercial-grade firework was thrown towards the Penumbra Kelly Building, landing near several police cruisers in the parking lot.

And just days before, Molina was arrested for interfering with a peace officer, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct in the second degree at an Antifa caravan that blocked city streets in downtown Portland. She was again let go without bail.

Molina’s previous account, @bluemazatl, was suspended. It’s suspected that Molina is a habitual ban evader, although permanently suspended accounts are not permitted to create new accounts under Twitter’s Terms of Service. However, Molina’s private Twitter account remains active with over 12,000 followers.

“Is this real? I cant stop laughing. Law and Order!” Molina mocked President Donald Trump’s retweet of her statue toppling footage archived and uploaded by Kitty Shackleford.

“Put these animals in jail, now. The Radical Left only knows how to take advantage of very dumb ‘leadership’ fools. This is Biden! Law & Order!” the president commented on the tape.

