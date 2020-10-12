https://newyork.cbslocal.com/2020/10/11/new-york-city-covid-19-cluster-hot-spots-covid-hot-zones-coronavirus-heshy-tishler/

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The city’s crackdown on COVID-19 clusters is in full force.

As CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported Sunday night, folks not complying found out the hard way officials mean business.

The first weekend enforcing Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s restrictions proved to be very busy.

On Sunday night, police arrested community activist Heshy Tischler, charging him with inciting a riot and unlawful imprisonment. Last week, demonstrators in Borough Park, Brooklyn protested the new restrictions. At times it got violent. Some chased down and attacked a journalist.

MORE: Court Upholds Restrictions On Houses Of Worship In COVID-19 Hot Spots

Tischler posted video of police taking him into custody.

Breaking: Hero Heshy Tischler being arrested. pic.twitter.com/A8GGMIYdkX — Heshy Tischler (@HeshyTischler) October 12, 2020

“You’re arresting me when we made a deal. We made a deal I’d be arrested tomorrow,” Tischler says.

The city said since Friday it has issued more than $150,000 in fines from 62 summonses in Red, Orange and Yellow zones, including five noncompliant religious congregations.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

On a press call with the media, Cuomo pleaded with the Orthodox Jewish Community to refrain from holding large gatherings.

“I say to my friends in the Hasidic community, the Hebrew faith teaches us ‘pikuach nefesh,’ which means, save a life. Under the Hebrew teachings, participation in a religious ceremony can be excused for matter of health and life and safety,” Cuomo said.

MORE: Enforcement Starts In New York City’s COVID-19 Hot Zones; Borough Park Among Areas With Tightest Restrictions

Blatant disregard for the rules went just beyond the hot zone of Kew Gardens, Queens, in neighboring Fresh Meadows. Just before 2 a.m. on Sunday the city Sheriff’s Department busted an elaborate rave with more than 100 people inside Cunningham Park. The party set up with a DJ, bar and food service, with no face coverings or social distancing.

Some people who live in the area said they are fed up.

“I don’t know what’s going on with people, where they just want to have fun versus their health, their life. It’s ridiculous,” Fresh Meadows resident Aisha Samad said.

“More and more people are gonna get it, and we’re gonna go back to the dark days six months ago when this whole thing started,” resident Martin Perlmutter added.

Four people were arrested for their involvement with the rave. Residents said they are worried that won’t deter others from doing the same.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

