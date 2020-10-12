https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/powerful-walkaway-founder-brandon-straka-releases-moving-pro-trump-video-incredible/

This is incredible!!

Walk Away founder Brandon Straka has been working for three years now encouraging Democrats to leave the violence, failures and lies of the left and support their beloved country and President Donald Trump.

Brandon’s story is amazing. After being a dedicated liberal for years and years he started to do a bit of investigating and decided he could no long support the viciousness and lies of the left.

Brandon Straka released a video on how he was “walking away” from the Democrats. He encouraged others to follow.

Today over 300,000 Americans have joined Brandon and the #WalkAway movement and have not looked back!

On Monday Brandon released this exceptional video that sums up the last three years — and the choice we must all make in November!

Thank you, Brandon!

This video is dedicated from me to the ceaselessly maligned Patriots in the MAGA movement. To our law enforcement under attack. To those destroyed by the politicization of a virus. To every black/brown/LGBT person who’s been ostracized for thinking for themselves.

We are all one. pic.twitter.com/mMVws6geWZ — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) October 12, 2020

