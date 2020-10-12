https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/president-trump-dancing-macho-man-will-make-night-video/
President Trump is back on the campaign trail and he’s having more fun than ever!
Trump held a massive rally in Sanford, Florida Monday evening.
The President recovered from Covid-19 and he’s full of energy.
Trump had fun dancing to the Village People’s “YMCA” after his rally and his supporters went wild!
WATCH:
Y’all!!!! POTUS DANCING!!!! @realDonaldTrump #MAGA2020LandslideVictory pic.twitter.com/F5gqjMk0oC
— Brian Clowdus (@BrianClowdus) October 13, 2020
We love you, President Trump!
WATCH:
Trump shaking his ass is what I needed tonight pic.twitter.com/xjCGbyghCB
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 13, 2020
Trump’s campaign also played the Village People’s “Macho Man” after the rally and CNN was triggered.
WATCH:
Anderson Cooper’s face when he hears they are playing “Macho Man” at @realDonaldTrump ‘s rally. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/1SK23Z6yeR
— Jonah Rodriguez (@BookofJonah) October 13, 2020