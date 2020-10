https://www.c-span.org/video/?476867-1/president-trump-hosts-rally-sanford-fl

2020-10-12T18:55:41-04:00https://images.c-span.org/Files/d2b/20201012185941002_hd.jpgPresident Trump delivers remarks at a rally in Sanford, FL, his first public event outside of the White House since he was cleared by his doctor to resume activities.

President Trump delivers remarks at a rally in Sanford, FL, his first public event outside of the White House since he was cleared by his doctor to resume activities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook