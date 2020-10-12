https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/president-trump-roasts-china-joe-sanford-fl-rally-video/

President Trump UNLOADED on Joe Biden at his first rally back since his coronavirus diagnosis and recovery.

During the massive rally before THOUSANDS in Sanford, Florida President Trumptook apart the faltering Democrat.

President Donald Trump: Joe Biden, not a nice guy by the way, not a nice guy. He had a very bad day today, he had a very bad day. If I had a day today like he had they’d say, “It’s over, it’s over.” Now Biden had a bad day. He forgot Mitt Romney’s name. He forgot what state he is in. And he forgot and said he’s running for the US Senate. The second time.

‘SLEEPY JOE’: “If I ever had a day like he had today – they’d say it’s over.”@realDonaldTrump slams Biden, “he’s got a lot of bad days coming.” pic.twitter.com/htGRNMJTdu — Newsmax (@newsmax) October 12, 2020

