https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/president-trump-roasts-china-joe-sanford-fl-rally-video/

President Trump UNLOADED on Joe Biden at his first rally back since his coronavirus diagnosis and recovery.

During the massive rally before THOUSANDS in Sanford, Florida President Trumptook apart the faltering Democrat.

President Donald Trump: Joe Biden, not a nice guy by the way, not a nice guy. He had a very bad day today, he had a very bad day. If I had a day today like he had they’d say, “It’s over, it’s over.” Now Biden had a bad day. He forgot Mitt Romney’s name. He forgot what state he is in. And he forgot and said he’s running for the US Senate. The second time.

TRENDING: HOLY HELL! Joe Biden Looks Like Death in Erie, Pennsylvania — Something Is Wrong with Old Joe!

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...