The world wondered what would happen when President Trump, who’s 74-years-old, tested positive for the coronavirus. As he was in the red-zone, he was flown to Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Democrats hoped he would change his tune on the coronavirus after experiencing it, but instead, he has offered a different message to Americans.

In a controversial tweet, President Trump first said, “Don’t let it dominate you. Don’t be afraid of it. You’re going to beat it. We have the best medical equipment. We have the best medicines, all developed recently.” This comment sparked fierce backlash from those who lost loved ones from the virus. But President Trump has continued to say the virus will run its course, and America will have a vaccine.

In a tweet today, Trump echoed his same sentiment. He wrote, “Big spike in the China Plague in Europe and other places that the Fake News used to hold up as examples of places that are doing well, in order to make the U.S look bad. Be strong and vigilant, it will run its course. Vaccines and cures are coming fast!”

President Trump has returned earlier than anticipated to the campaign trail. While he held a rally from the White House over the weekend, he will travel to Florida tonight. Despite Trump’s recent diagnosis, there will be no new regulations for people who attend the rally. In an interview with Fox News, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, “We will have the same policies that we’ve had in place, the campaign has always handed out masks, encouraged people to wear them, provided hand sanitize or. Ultimately, you have a right in this country to show up and express your political viewpoint, that’s why we have peaceful protests. You can’t have one standard for the protesters out there on one side but not for those wanting to express their first amendment rights in support of this president.”

With just weeks until the election, President Trump has focused on his message to his supporters, and commenting on the nomination process of Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Senator Harris, who is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, will have to spend time in the Senate for the confirmation instead of out on the campaign trail. She has, however, used the spotlight to criticize Senate Republican’s desire to push forward Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation vote, instead of prioritizing a second coronavirus aid package.

