https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/president-trumps-physician-says-trump-has-tested-negative-covid-19

President Trump has tested negative for COVID-19 on consecutive days, the White House physician announced Monday.

Dr. Sean Conley’s announcement came in a memo to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

“In response to your inquiry regarding the President’s most recent COVID-19 tests, I can share with you that he has tested NEGATIVE, on consecutive days, using the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen card,” Conley said in the memo.

“It is important to note that this test was not used in isolation for the determination of the President’s current negative status,” he said. “Repeatedly negative antigen tests, taken in context with additional clinical and laboratory data, including viral load, subgenomic RNA, and PCR cycle threshold measurements, as well as ongoing assessment of viral culture data, all indicate a lack of detectable viral replication. This comprehensive data, in concert with the CDC’s guidelines for removal of transmission-based precautions, have informed our medical team’s assessment that the President is not infectious to others.”

Conley in a Saturday memo had noted that the president was “no longer considered a transmission risk to others.”

President Trump on Monday night is slated to speak at a rally in the key swing state of Florida.

