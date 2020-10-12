http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/1Cv0JJ4_YHs/

Black, the cofounder and CEO of investment giant Apollo Global Management, wired at least $50 million in payments to Epstein, part of a yearslong business relationship that included paid financial consulting services from Epstein, joint charitable efforts and at least one company both men invested in, according to documents viewed by the Times. The two men knew each other for more than 20 years, and Black reportedly visited Epstein at both his home in New York and his private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“Apollo never did any business with Mr. Epstein,” a spokesperson for Black told Fox Business. “We understand that the U.S. Virgin Islands attorney general is seeking information from Mr. Black, several major banks and others as third-party witnesses in a civil probe of entities set up by Mr. Epstein in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Mr. Black intends to cooperate fully with any such inquiry.”

The statement added, “He deeply regrets having any involvement with [Epstein].”

The report comes after Denise George, the attorney general for the U.S. Virgin Islands, revealed that she would subpoena Black as part of an ongoing investigation into Epstein’s business dealings. In September, the Daily Mirror reported that flight logs with the names of all the people transported on Epstein’s aircraft have been subpoenaed by a U.S. Virgin Islands court.

Of Epstein’s most infamous guests aboard his private jet is said to have been former President Bill Clinton, Breitbart News previously noted:

Fox News reported in May 2016 that Clinton went on at least 26 trips aboard Epstein’s plane — the “Lolita Express” — between 2001 and 2003, according to flight logs from the Federal Aviation Administration. Listed as the destination for those trips were exotic locales like the Azores, Singapore, Brunei, Norway, and Russia, among others. On at least five of those excursions, the flight logs denote that Clinton was not accompanied by any Secret Service personnel. The former president, though, did occasionally travel in the company of Maxwell and Sarah Kellen, Epstein’s former assistant.

Black is, of course, not the only high-profile individual under scrutiny for his alleged ties to Epstein.

Ghislaine Maxwell — the alleged madam of Epstein — is currently in federal custody in New York City following her arrest on charges for enticing minors to engage in illegal sexual activities. She has denied all wrongdoing.

U.S. prosecutors leading the criminal case against Maxwell recently requested that a judge refrain from making public certain documents because of an ongoing grand jury investigation related to the longtime Epstein madam.

