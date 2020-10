https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mccain-roberta-2009/2020/10/12/id/991593

Roberta McCain, mother of the late Sen. John McCain who helped during his ’08 campaign, has died at 108.

Cindy McCain tweeted news of the passing on Oct. 12, saying “it is with great sadness that I announce the death of my wonderful Mother In-law, Roberta McCain. I couldn’t have asked for a better role model or a better friend.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook