Roberta McCain, the mother of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain (R), has passed away at the age of 108.

What are the details?

Cindy McCain, the widow of John McCain, announced the news Monday on Twitter, writing, “It is with great sadness that I announce the death of my wonderful Mother In-law, Roberta McCain. I couldn’t have asked for a better role model or a better friend. She joins her husband Jack, her son John and daughter Sandy.”

Fox News reported:

A native of Muskogee, Okla., Roberta Wright was nearly 21 and a college student in southern California when she eloped to Tijuana, Mexico, in January 1933 with a young sailor named John S. McCain, Jr. He would go on to become a Navy admiral, like the father he shared a name with, and the couple would have three children — Jean, John and Joseph — within a decade.

Tributes poured in for the McCain family over the loss of their matriarch, an oil heiress who hit the campaign trail at the age of 96 to help John in his second campaign for president in 2008. John died in 2018 from a brain tumor.

His daughter and “The View” co-host, Meghan McCain, tweeted Monday, “I love you Nana. You’re everything I ever aspired to be. Thank you for teaching us all about living life on your own terms with grit, conviction, intensity and love. There will never be another one like you, you will be missed every day. I wish my daughter had gotten to meet you.”

Longtime journalist Greta Van Susteren tweeted, “My very dear friend Roberta McCain died…108 1/2 and what a great run it was and what a great friend she was to me. She loved adventure..loved a good party. Yes, she was elderly but I still never believed this day would come…”

The Washington Post‘s obituary for Mrs. McCain noted that Sen. McCain said of his mother in his 1999 memoir, “Faith of My Fathers”: “She was a willful, rebellious girl.”

The Post’s piece concluded:

In her 90s, Mrs. McCain spent three hours each Tuesday morning at the National Gallery of Art or the Freer Gallery of Art, whose collection of Chinese porcelain she particularly admired. Asked by Vogue to explain her longevity, good health and general fearlessness, she shrugged. “I don’t do anything I’m supposed to do. I don’t exercise and today, I’ve already eaten a half a box of caramel popcorn,” she told the magazine. “Honey, I’ve had a dream life, and it was all luck.”

