https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/12/sen-amy-klobuchar-says-this-shouldnt-be-donald-trumps-judge-it-should-be-yours/

It’s always fun to point and laugh at all 37 Democrats who ran for president in 2020, and it must really sting someone like Sen. Amy Klobuchar to know Joe Biden selected to be his vice president a candidate who trailed even Klobuchar in the polls.

Klobuchar tried twisting some logic Monday by arguing that this isn’t Donald Trump’s country, and the vacancy on the Supreme Court shouldn’t be his to fill. The implication, obviously, is that Joe Biden is guaranteed to win the election and make the country “yours” again.

This shouldn’t be Donald Trump’s judge, but there’s that pesky Constitution standing in the way of Democrats’ desires again.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...