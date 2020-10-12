https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/john-kennedy-amy-coney-barrett-scotus-brett-kavanaugh/2020/10/12/id/991591

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., on Monday told Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett he knows from Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s hearings Senate Judiciary Committee hearing can “turn sour really fast.”

“Look, judge, I’m not naive,” Kennedy said during his statements Monday, according to video posted online by PBS. “I understand this thing can turn sour really fast. We all watched the hearings for Justice Kavanaugh. It was a freak show! It looked like the cantina bar scene out of Star Wars.”

Kennedy praised Barrett first, before moving on to discuss the “role of the federal judiciary in American life” and then digressed to the Kavanaugh hearings and the chaos that happened when the then-nominee was accused of sexual assault.

Barrett’s conservative supporters have been predicting her confirmation would also turn contentious, and Kennedy warned the judge Democrats might try to grill her on her religious beliefs.

“I know it must hurt for someone of deep Christian faith like yourself to be called a religious bigot and to have it implied that because you are a devout Christian that you are somehow unfit for public service,” Kennedy said. “Before it’s over with, they may call you ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ for all I know. I hope not.”

He also called it “unfair” his Democrat colleagues, one after one, presented arguments suggesting if Barrett is confirmed, she will be on a “mission from God to deny healthcare coverage for people with preexisting conditions.

“I know that seems preposterous to you and it seems that way because it is,” Kennedy said. “Take comfort in the fact that the American people, some of my colleagues disagree with this statement. They believe in government. I believe in people. The American people are not morons. They can see drivel when they see it and they can appreciate it when they see it for being what it is.”

