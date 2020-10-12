http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/bpz2cgfxPuA/

Senate Democrats on Monday warned that if Judge Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed to the Supreme Court, it would mean the death of Americans on Obamacare.

Democrats paraded posters of men, women, and children on Obamacare during the confirmation hearings arguing that Barrett would vote to end Obamacare when it came up in the Supreme Court.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) highlighted emotional stories of people on Obamacare in her state.

“This well could mean that if Judge Barrett is confirmed, Americans stand to lose the benefits that the ACA [Affordable Care Act] provides,” she said.

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) also highlighted two people in his state on Obamacare.

“I don’t suggest that Judge Barrett wants to devastate the lives of these two Vermonters, but these are the consequences if her stated views on the law prevail in the Supreme Court and if Republicans are successful in filling this vacancy prior to November 10,” he said.

Showing a picture of “Kenny” a young boy in a baseball uniform, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) asked, “Wouldn’t you want him on your team? I would.”

Durbin said that President Donald Trump nominated Barrett “to the bench to do his political chores, abolish the ACA, rule in his favor on any election contest, and more,” putting the health of Kenny in danger.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said that he would already oppose Barrett, simply because of the threat she posed to Obamacare.

“Your nomination is about the Republican goal of repealing the Affordable Care Act,” he said.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) featured a picture of two girl softball players, noting that one of them had heightened diabetes.

“They get, that with one stroke of a pen, one judge can decide if millions of Americans in lauding their family would lose their insurance,” Klobuchar said.

