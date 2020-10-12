http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/T7rXkySHxBM/

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) violated his own mask code on Monday while attending the first day of hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, wearing his mask with his nose exposed.

After the hearing, before leaving the chamber, Blumenthal had his mask hanging below his nose — a clear, unsafe violation, many Democrats would say.

In August, Blumenthal declared proper social distancing and mask-wearing absolutely “essential” until a “proven” vaccine for the Chinese coronavirus is available:

New face mask technology— custom fit—can help save lives. Thanks CT BioTech & UConn Health. Until there’s a proven vaccine, effective masks & distancing are essential. pic.twitter.com/kGv2BBfxmo — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) August 13, 2020

During the hearing, Senate Judiciary Committee members removed their masks to speak. The majority of Democrats on the committee, with the exception of Sens. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) and Kamala Harris (D-CA), attended the hearing in-person, despite warning of the dangers of doing so less than two weeks ago.

In an October 3 letter, Democrats on the committee warned that it would be far too dangerous to hold an in-person hearing, given the recent positive cases of the Wuhan virus among their colleagues.

“To proceed at this juncture with a hearing to consider Judge Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court threatens the health and safety of all those who are called upon to do the work of this body,” the letter, signed by Judiciary Committee Democrats — including Blumenthal — said.

“Further, holding a remote hearing for a Supreme Court nomination is not an adequate substitute,” the letter continued.

“As Republican members of this Committee have recognized, questioning nominees by video is ineffective and ignores the gravity of our constitutional duty to provide advice and consent on lifetime appointments, particularly those to the nation’s highest court,” it added.

Blumenthal is far from the only high profile figure to violate his own mask code. Dr. Anthony Fauci famously attended the Washington Nationals’ season opener and, at one point, had his mask hanging around his chin:

And there’s Dr. Anthony Fauci showing us all he knows exactly how well masks work! Thanks for the lesson, doc. pic.twitter.com/jdHPzq5HfB — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 24, 2020

Similarly, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), one of the leading Democrats advocating for the mass use of masks, has been spotted in public without one on more than one occasion, as has Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden:

Found this picture of someone without a mask on the internet today. https://t.co/NlmjKCY9kC pic.twitter.com/mWubulugQB — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 31, 2020

Mr. wear your mask not wearing a mask in Georgia. pic.twitter.com/MGPS0ucQNf — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 23, 2020

I asked the former Vice President if the gloves were off against @realDonaldTrump? @JoeBiden said “yes.” He also added that when it comes to his support with Hispanic his numbers “are much higher” than Trump’s. pic.twitter.com/6WYExKTb5d — Beatrice-Elizabeth Peterson (@MissBeaE) September 14, 2020

While leaving the site of tonight’s CNN Town Hall, Joe Biden made an impromptu stop to talk to some firefighters. “No one has any idea what you all do, it’s amazing. I mean, you’re the only crazy SOBs who run into it,” he said. pic.twitter.com/UyWbfA5NQV — Sarah Mucha (@sarahmucha) September 18, 2020

During a recent speech in Las Vegas, the former vice president actually lowered his mask to cough in his hand before returning the face covering to its proper position:

You can’t make this up. Joe Biden just removed his mask to cough in his hand. Talk about unsanitary! pic.twitter.com/4rwJvHA3LS — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 9, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

