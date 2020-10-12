https://hannity.com/media-room/shutdown-2-0-cuomo-says-another-shutdown-in-new-york-a-possibility-if-cases-rise/
BREAKING NOW: NY Gov Cuomo to Sign Executive Order Requiring ‘100% of Workforce’ to ‘Stay Home’
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.20.20
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his decision Friday to sign an executive order demanding 100% of the state’s workforce remain home, with exceptions for essential services like pharmacies, grocery stores, and other businesses.
“I will sign an Executive Order mandating that 100% of workforce must stay home, excluding essential services. This order excludes pharmacies, grocery stores, and others,” posted Cuomo on social media.
California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide ‘Stay at Home’ order Thursday evening; asking all residents to remain in their houses and apartments to slow the spread of the Coronavirus and “flatten the curve.”
“CA is issuing a statewide, mandatory STAY AT HOME order. Those that work in critical sectors should go to work. Grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and more will stay open. We need to meet this moment and flatten the curve together,” posted Newsom on social media.
Newsom also asked the federal government for $1 Billion in additional funds to help the state’s medical response to combat the virus.
BREAKING NOW: New York State to Deploy National Guard, Set-Up Coronavirus ‘Containment Area’
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.10.20
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday the deployment of the National Guard to New Rochelle, NY to stop the spread of the Coronavirus in that city, which he described as the “most significant cluster in the country.”
“Those measures include deploying National Guard troops to a Health Department command post and setting up a satellite testing facility and one-mile containment area in the city. To date, Westchester County has seen 108 confirmed COVID-19 cases; that’s 58 percent of all tri-state cases,” reports NBC New York.
“New Rochelle is home to the midtown Manhattan lawyer who has been linked to dozens of cases across multiple states. He was the second confirmed case in the state and its first instance of community spread,” adds NBC.
“You calibrate your response to the time and the facts and the circumstances in that place at that time,” Cuomo said on CNN. “So parades, etc. we look at that on a daily basis.”
