https://hannity.com/media-room/shutdown-2-0-cuomo-says-another-shutdown-in-new-york-a-possibility-if-cases-rise/

BREAKING NOW: NY Gov Cuomo to Sign Executive Order Requiring ‘100% of Workforce’ to ‘Stay Home’

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.20.20

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his decision Friday to sign an executive order demanding 100% of the state’s workforce remain home, with exceptions for essential services like pharmacies, grocery stores, and other businesses.

“I will sign an Executive Order mandating that 100% of workforce must stay home, excluding essential services. This order excludes pharmacies, grocery stores, and others,” posted Cuomo on social media.

#BREAKING: I will sign an Executive Order mandating that 100% of workforce must stay home, excluding essential services. This order excludes pharmacies, grocery stores, and others. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 20, 2020

California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide ‘Stay at Home’ order Thursday evening; asking all residents to remain in their houses and apartments to slow the spread of the Coronavirus and “flatten the curve.”

“CA is issuing a statewide, mandatory STAY AT HOME order. Those that work in critical sectors should go to work. Grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and more will stay open. We need to meet this moment and flatten the curve together,” posted Newsom on social media.

CA is issuing a statewide, mandatory STAY AT HOME order. Those that work in critical sectors should go to work. Grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and more will stay open. We need to meet this moment and flatten the curve together. Go to https://t.co/xtXFwVeWc2 to learn more. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 20, 2020

CORONAVIRUS: Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued a statewide “stay-at-home” order that will go into effect tonight. He said the order is in line with similar orders issued around the state, including the one issued moments before in L.A. County. https://t.co/L4XTpn8jbx pic.twitter.com/0kZD4xqJ21 — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) March 20, 2020

Breaking: Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered all Californians to stay at home. The order follows a request from Newsom asking Congress for $1 billion in federal funds to support the state’s medical response to the coronavirus.https://t.co/1UI5karF8L — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) March 20, 2020

Newsom also asked the federal government for $1 Billion in additional funds to help the state’s medical response to combat the virus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.