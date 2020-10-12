https://freebeacon.com/democrats/biden-forgets-mitt-romneys-name/

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden could not recall Utah senator Mitt Romney’s (R.) name during a campaign stop Monday.

“You may remember, I got in trouble when we were running against the senator who was a Mormon, the governor, OK?” Biden said before boarding his campaign plane.

Romney served as governor of Massachusetts from 2003 to 2007. He ran as the Republican presidential nominee in 2012, losing to Biden and President Barack Obama.

The gaffe drew the attention of President Donld Trump on Twitter, who said the lapse in memory was typical of “Sleepy Joe.”

