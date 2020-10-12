https://bongino.com/media-screws-up-so-badly-that-the-taliban-fact-checks-them/

There’s a headline I never thought I’d write – but it’s hardly the most surreal thing to happen in 2020.

Last week, CBS News reported something that should’ve immediately seemed unbelievable: that the Taliban had endorsed the re-election of President Donald Trump. CBS (wrongly) quoted Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid as saying “We hope he [Donald Trump] will win the election and wind up US military presence in Afghanistan.”

The liberal talking heads immediately *pounced* on the news.

This was simply the millionth “bombshell” story the media has weaponized as an indictment against the Trump administration, and in this case, the media turned out to be committing Jihad against the truth.

As The Independent reported:

The Taliban has denied endorsing Donald Trump after reports emerged claiming the Afghan militant group had said it hoped the US president would be re-elected.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesperson for the Taliban, was reported to have supported Mr Trump’s bid to remain in the White House and expressed concern over his health.

“US news outlet @CBSNews has interpreted and published my remarks incorrectly. Nothing of the sort has been communicated as publicised by them,” he wrote on Twitter.

