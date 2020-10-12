https://bongino.com/media-screws-up-so-badly-that-the-taliban-fact-checks-them/

There’s a headline I never thought I’d write – but it’s hardly the most surreal thing to happen in 2020.

Last week, CBS News reported something that should’ve immediately seemed unbelievable: that the Taliban had endorsed the re-election of President Donald Trump. CBS (wrongly) quoted Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid as saying “We hope he [Donald Trump] will win the election and wind up US military presence in Afghanistan.”

The liberal talking heads immediately *pounced* on the news.

Trump securing the coveted Taliban endorsement the same day Kim Jong Un rolls out a new missile. https://t.co/9bxWrYn62T — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) October 10, 2020

“Trump might be ridiculous for the rest of the world, but he is sane and wise man for the Taliban,” a Sr Taliban member told @Samiyousafzai of hope for a Trump 2020 win. @TimMurtaugh told @CBSNews that the campaign rejects the endorsement. #campaign2020https://t.co/Okffh088yE — Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) October 10, 2020

Biden has the endorsement of 500 retired top military, national security officials. Trump has the coveted Taliban endorsement. https://t.co/eu3JaeHkQa — Emily Brandwin (@CIAspygirl) October 10, 2020

The Taliban just endorsed you. https://t.co/5kliSqp8Y1 — Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) October 10, 2020

This was simply the millionth “bombshell” story the media has weaponized as an indictment against the Trump administration, and in this case, the media turned out to be committing Jihad against the truth.

As The Independent reported:

The Taliban has denied endorsing Donald Trump after reports emerged claiming the Afghan militant group had said it hoped the US president would be re-elected.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesperson for the Taliban, was reported to have supported Mr Trump’s bid to remain in the White House and expressed concern over his health. “US news outlet @CBSNews has interpreted and published my remarks incorrectly. Nothing of the sort has been communicated as publicised by them,” he wrote on Twitter. #Clarification

US news outlet @CBSNews has interpreted & published my remarks incorrectly. Nothing of the sort has been communicated as publicized by them. https://t.co/1DUnrQw9M0 — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) October 11, 2020 This leaves us with the following question: how bad at your job do you have to be at your job to get fact checked by the Taliban?

