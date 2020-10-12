https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/supporters-line-far-eye-can-see-sweltering-heat-president-trumps-comeback-rally-sanford-florida-video/

President Trump is holding a rally Monday evening at 7 PM ET at Orlando Sanford International Airport.

This is President Trump’s first MAGA rally since recovering from Covid and his supporters are lining up in the sweltering Florida heat several hours ahead of the event!

WATCH:

Trump supporters line up as far as the eye can see for tonight’s “peaceful protest”!

