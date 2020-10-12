https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/supporters-line-far-eye-can-see-sweltering-heat-president-trumps-comeback-rally-sanford-florida-video/

President Trump is holding a rally Monday evening at 7 PM ET at Orlando Sanford International Airport.

This is President Trump’s first MAGA rally since recovering from Covid and his supporters are lining up in the sweltering Florida heat several hours ahead of the event!

WATCH:

MAGA rally in Sanford Florida night. 8 hrs before in 90 degree heat and you can’t see the end of the line! So excited for my first MAGA rally for @POTUS and the crowd is absolutely astounding and excited!!! Florida is TRUMP country all the way. #landslide2020 pic.twitter.com/DHg9Kp2C1N — Mike Rumley (@mike_rumley) October 12, 2020

Trump supporters line up as far as the eye can see for tonight’s “peaceful protest”!

