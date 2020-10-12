https://www.dailywire.com/news/taylor-swift-endorses-joe-biden-the-change-we-need-most

Pop icon Taylor Swift will definitely not be taking a backseat to this year’s presidential election. After taking a tremendous beating from leftists for not endorsing Hillary Clinton in 2016, Swift has now endorsed Joe Biden for 2020.

Speaking with V Magazine in an interview released last week, Swift said that Joe Biden is the “change we need” while citing the LGBTQ+ community.

“The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included,” Swift said. “Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first. The only way we can begin to make things better is to choose leaders who are willing to face these issues and find ways to work through them.”

Under a Biden/Harris administration, Swift said that “America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs.”

Swift shared the interview to her social media last Wednesday prior to the vice-presidential debates.

“I spoke to [V Magazine] about why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president. So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting [Kamala Harris] by yelling at the tv a lot. And I also have custom cookies,” she tweeted.

I spoke to @vmagazine about why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president. So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting @KamalaHarris by yelling at the tv a lot. And I also have custom cookies 🍪💪😘 📷 @inezandvinoodh pic.twitter.com/DByvIgKocr — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 7, 2020

Taylor Swift largely steered away from politics until the 2018 midterms when Republican Marsha Blackburn ran for a U.S. Senate seat in Tennessee and won. The Netflix documentary “Miss Americana” partly chronicled Swift’s eventual decision to start endorsing Democratic candidates for office — specifically, over the GOP’s support of what she referred to as the “slate of hate bills” in her home state, which would, among other things, allow religious adoption agencies to prefer that children go to married heterosexual couples over same-sex couples.

In an Instagram post way back in 2018, Swift characterized Marsha Blackburn as an enemy of “human rights” while speaking of the “systemic racism” that people of color experience in this country.

“In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” she wrote. “I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender, or who they love.”

RELATED: Sen. Marsha Blackburn On Attacks From Taylor Swift: ‘I Have Good Friends That Are Democrats’

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

