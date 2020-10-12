https://www.theblaze.com/news/teacher-maga-america-racist-sexist

A California public school teacher was caught on video telling his students that those who say “Make America Great Again” — the slogan from President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign — actually mean “make it kinda racist and sexist again.”

What are the details?

According to a video tweeted by Ryan Fournier, founder and chairman of Students for Trump, Patrick Casey was teaching a freshman honors English class at Oxnard Union High School last month when he told students what the “MAGA” phrase truly means.

“White men miss the old days where they could just be a white dude who walked up and grabbed women by their genitals and nobody said anything, right?” the teacher was seen saying during the video excerpt from the class. “But you can’t do that now, so that’s why there’s all these people like, ‘Make America Great Again.’ What they mean is, ‘Make it kinda racist and sexist again.’ That’s what they’re talkin’ about.”

The clip has been viewed over 300,000 times since it was posted Friday.

The College Fix said it asked Casey and Oxnard Union District Interim Superintendent Tom McCoy for comment on the matter, but the outlet said it didn’t receive a reply in time for publication.

Haven’t we seen this movie before?

Such behavior from teachers has happened more than a few times since classes have resumed around the country online:

Of course, such sentiments among teachers aren’t exactly new, either:

