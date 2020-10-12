https://www.wideopencountry.com/charlie-daniels-corn-maze/

Lyon Family Farms in Taft, Tenn. celebrated the late Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Charlie Daniels with an intricate and massive corn maze bearing Daniels’ likeness.

Members of the Charlie Daniels Band and its support team recently visited the farm and maneuvered a maze shaped like the music legend. Their post about visiting Lyon Family Farms began with a reference to another Field of Dreams.

Daniels died on July 7 following a hemorrhagic stroke. He went from the bass player for Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen to the singer-songwriter whose credits include crossover hit “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.”

His Twitter and Instagram accounts and Facebook page remain active thanks to TeamCDB, with Charlie Daniels Jr. taking over his dad’s soapbox column. Posts still reflect the elder Daniels’ values, namely his unwavering support of the United States military. Junior’s best columns so far include a reflection on his father’s many friends in the Southern rock community.

“If you build it, he will come…” We had a great time at Lyon Family Farms Charlie Daniels corn maze in Taft, TN! They’re open until Oct. 31 so check them out! https://t.co/3I7IeBHJsZ – TeamCDB/BW pic.twitter.com/JYlTKAQpVT — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) October 9, 2020

Per its website, Lyon Family Farms is “the farm attraction of the Tennessee Valley.” Its annual Fall Festival began last month (Sept. 18, to be exact). It runs through Oct. 31 and features the area’s largest pumpkin patch. Other attractions include a petting zoo, pig races, duck races, tractor rides and a corn pit.

In addition, visitors can pick their own pumpkins, with all pumpkins costing $5 each no matter how big or small.

For more on Daniels, check out John and Robin Berry’s new podcast, Faith, Family & Friends. One of the earliest episodes features Daniels’ final interview.

And if you’re looking for a country music-themed corn maze closer to Nashville, check out Honeysuckle Hill Farm in Springfield’s maze, which is in the shape of the ACM’s reigning co-entertainer of the year, Thomas Rhett.

