It’s being reported across Texas that School Districts are getting rid of remote learning. Many are like the Refugio School District:
The Refugio Independent School District announced Monday they will no longer provide remote learning as an alternative to face-to-face instruction. The change goes into effect Monday, Oct. 19.
The Refugio ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to end virtual learning throughout the district in order to “improve instruction and academic outcomes” for students. Parents who do not want to send their child back to campus must notify the campus principal that the student will either be homeschooled or transferred to a district that offers virtual learning.
Texas schools are ending remote learing:
22 Texas School Districts END Remote Learning
* A slew of reports the past few days
* Over 34,000 students
* 100% In-Person. No remote option
* All with the same story – all say 40-70% of the remote learners were failing
* I’ll post a couple of the new ones next tweet
70% of remoter learners are failing to succeed:
“Whitehouse ISD says 70% of their remote learners are failing to succeed.
“That really was the thing that pushed us towards bringing our students back. We just didn’t feel like we could stand by idly and watch that number of students fail””
Five more schools ended remote learning:
5/
