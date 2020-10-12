https://redstate.com/scotthounsell/2020/10/12/the-american-bar-associate-letter-to-the-senate-about-barrett-is-going-to-upset-some-democrats/
About The Author
Related Posts
Biden’s Campaign Kickoff a Shameless Stunt
April 27, 2019
Just Say Merry Christmas
December 24, 2019
President Trump Urges GOP To Move Quickly On SCOTUS Nomination: ‘We Have This Obligation, Without Delay!’
September 19, 2020
COVID-19 Is No Excuse Not To Confirm Amy Coney Barrett
October 8, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy