Just last week it was announced by none other than Blowhard Bill Barr, our latest worthless and politically corrupted establishment Republican attorney general, that John Durham, his anointed legal eagle (I could instead say “beagle” but don’t want to disparage dogs, who are man’s best friend) was not going to issue a report on the Russian collusion witch hunts, involving the infamous Steele dossier, Fusion GPS and a host of other Democratic crimes, until after the November presidential election. With over 43 years of experience in the legal trenches, and well over 41 in the D.C. cesspool – I can no longer call it even a swamp, as it is more putrid than that – I predicted from “get go” that this scandal, like all others, would be buried. And, as President Trump may not win reelection by his own estimation, the so-called Durham report, much less any convictions for the rampant criminality that occurred, probably will never see the light of day. As the French expression goes, the more things change the more they stay the same.

And how did I know this? Its really simple! Each establishment political party, through its factions in the Deep State of government, most particularly the intelligence community, has gathered so much dirt on each other, that all that happens to bring about justice is “just” for show, not for dough. It’s the equivalent of the nuclear doctrine of “mutually assured destruction.” Even Rush Limbaugh, who has spent his career in a radio studio and not the bowels of so-called government, does not fully understand this.

Indeed, our elected officials and others of similar ilk simply go on cable news, crowing about what will happen to further the rule of law to induce people to contribute to their political reelection campaigns, but they couldn’t care less about the legal and ethical underpinnings necessary for a democracy to survive. In reality they know that all will be thrown into an empty ditch when it comes to holding the criminals, which frequently includes them as well, in our nation’s capital accountable. Their media appearances are such a fraud that I for one want to throw up with disgust. This is why the title of my most recent book, which will be published on Oct. 27, 2020, and is now available for pre-order at Amazon.com and all major booksellers, is “It Takes a Revolution: Forget the Scandal Industry!”

This is the reality today in Washington, D.C. As the two establishment factions, left and right, do little to nothing other than to have money and power stuffed into their pockets by lobbyists and other peddlers of influence, the Republicans in particular allow the left to run roughshod over everyone else who would stand firm against the radicals who are bent on destroying our nation and its way of life.

Just a couple examples are the COVID-19 crisis and the violence in the streets perpetrated by leftist radicals of all races, colors, ethnicities, religions, sexes and sexual persuasive. What, for instance, have the Republicans done about the massive damage Communist China has caused with the likely release of a bioweapon armed with COVID-19, and what have they done about the violence in the streets? Obviously, the Dems, who have become the political party of the devil, bent on destroying the fabric of American society so they can establish a socialist if not communist-style state, are happy to see the vision and conception of our Founding Fathers reduced to ash. In effect, we have no government, and the president, whom I personally support, dependent on Republican support to hopefully get reelected, unfortunately goes along.

It has fallen to Freedom Watch to become the People’s Justice Department, armed with far fewer resources than a governmental Justice Department, to take action, whether it be with class-actions against the Chicoms to seek compensation for the huge damage and destruction they have caused, or forming a new strike force against leftist violence to protect and defend our police, called America’s Sheriff. On the board with me as a cofounder and officer is America’s Toughest Sheriff, Joe Arpaio, as well as Demetrick Pennie, that brave African American police officer in Dallas, Texas, who was assaulted during the massacre of his fellow cops instigated by race-baiting con-men and anti-white racist groups like Louis Farrakhan of the Nation of Islam, Al Sharpton, Black Lives Mater and the New Black Panthers Party. Demetrick had the courage to bring suit, and as I write about in “It Takes a Revolution: Forget the Scandal Industry!,” cowardly federal judges threw his and similar lawsuits into their legal waste bin – not wanting to risk their own lives in the face of violence by these vile persons and groups.

Surely, there is no one who will stand up for We the People in the District of Columbia in particular today. So it is time for ordinary citizens to rise up, turn off cable news and again form our own government, consistent with the vision and wisdom of our great Founding Fathers. Washington has become a symbol not of liberty, but systematic corruption and deceit. It is time to restore our heritage and create our capital in the place where it all began on July 4, 1776, the birthplace of liberty, Philadelphia. This will set the tone and example not just for our generation but for generations to come.

Sure, Philadelphia is at present a liberal and corrupt city, but when we conservatives, libertarians, people of faith and everyone from all walks of life make Philadelphia the nation’s home – and occupy its hallowed ground – the leftists will be forced to flee. Let them travel 150 miles southwest and all marinate in the swamp or cesspool, whatever you want to call it. They can have Washington, D.C., as today it stands for little more than a village of court jesters, fools and criminals, and they all deserve each other.

