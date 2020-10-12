https://www.dailywire.com/news/tiktok-teens-try-to-sabotage-trump-rally-end-up-donating-16000-to-gop

Teens on TikTok tried to cause turnout to plummet for a Republican rally in Staten Island last week, after pulling off a similar stunt at the Trump rally in Tulsa in the summer.

This time, however, Republican officials were savvy enough to turn the attempted sabotage into tens of thousands in donations to the GOP from the pockets of the TikTokers themselves.

“On Sept. 19, out-of-staters using fake, frequently lewd names — including ‘Grabemby DePussay,’ ‘Ivana Punchyou’ and ‘F–kyou Trump’ — began signing up online for the ‘TRiUMPh Rally,’ a free get-out-the-vote event,” according to The New York Post.

“We had about 1,500 RSVPs from Staten Islanders,” explained Staten Island GOP chairman Brendan Lantry. “Then all of a sudden we started seeing the numbers tick up to 10,000, 15,000, 75,000. We knew something was not right.”

Lantry’s wife Jessica was able to track down a TikTok video with over half-a-million views from a 19-year-old Brooklynite known as Felisrae, who essentially urged followers to sign up for the event and not attend. (The video has since been made private.)

“Do you hate this orange b**** as much as I do?” posed Felisrae, according to the Post. “It turns out that Trump is having a rally in Staten Island. … So what I did was, I reserved myself two seats. But I’m pretty sure that I have something to do that day. So, do what you want with this information.”

In an attempt to dissuade the Trump-hating TikTok frauds, the event holders added a nonrefundable $5 fee to reserve tickets.

“But they kept coming. From Colorado and California and Chicago and Houston, all over the country,” Lantry said. “They hate this president so much that they’re willing to donate to the Republican Party to troll him.”

The Trump-haters donated $15,785 via the reservation fee, the Post said, noting that “[no] seats were provided at the open-air rally, and the event drew 2,500 locals, who filmed a get-well message for Trump as he recuperated from his bout with COVID-19.”

In June, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) took glee in the reported low turnout at President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, over a similar TikTok stunt.

“Radical protestors, fueled by a week of apocalyptic media coverage, interfered with [Donald Trump] supporters at the rally,” posted then-Trump 2020 Campaign chief Brad Parscale. “They even blocked access to the metal detectors, preventing people from entering. Thanks to the 1,000s who made it anyway!”

“Actually you just got ROCKED by teens on TikTok who flooded the Trump campaign w/fake ticket reservations & tricked you into believing a million people wanted your white supremacist open mic enough to pack an arena during COVID,” AOC wrote in response to the Twitter message from Parscale. “Shout out to Zoomers. Y’all make me so proud.”

