https://hotair.com/archives/jazz-shaw/2020/10/12/trump-ill-check-ufo-question-video/

An interesting moment cropped up yesterday when President Trump called in for an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo. After going over most of the hot topics of the day, she finished the interview by bringing up the formation of the Pentagon’s UAP Task Force, created to investigate reports of UFOs encountered by our military. But rather than just asking the President about the need for the task force or concerns regarding national security, Bartiromo leveled the journalistic lance directly at Trump and hit him with the underlying question that most politicians and mainstream media reporters never seem to want to give voice to. “Mr. President, as we wrap up here, are there UFOs?”

Trump’s response left something to be desired (at least in my opinion) but he also didn’t totally shy away from it, either. (Insider.com)

President Donald Trump said in an interview on Sunday that he plans on looking further into US intelligence on the existence of UFOs. Fox News host Maria Bartiromo asked Trump during “Sunday Morning Futures” about the Department of Defense’s announcement that the Pentagon launched a task force to investigate sightings of unidentified flying objects in August. The group is called the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAPTF). “Mr. President, as we wrap up here, are there UFOs?” Bartiromo said. “Well I’m gonna have to check on that,” Trump replied. “I mean, I’ve heard that. I heard that two days ago, so I’ll check on that. I’ll take a good, strong look at that.”

Here’s the video of the exchange. It’s only one minute and 20 seconds long. Judge for yourself how serious both Bartiromo and the President were taking this issue and see what you think of Trump’s response.

It certainly sounded to me like Donald Trump was taking the issue more seriously than Bartiromo was, particularly since she prefaces the question by saying “I want to end on a lighter note.” Trump, meanwhile, confesses that he’s been informed about this, but offers nothing further than a promise to look into it and get back to her. Of course, that’s a rather empty line if nobody presses him with a followup in the near future. But he clearly wasn’t laughing it off.

There are a couple of reasons I said I wasn’t all that impressed with the President’s answer. First and foremost, he was asked specifically about the UAP Task Force and he said he’d heard about it two days ago. Seriously? This news has been blowing up all summer and nobody bothered to brief the President about it until last week? That seems unlikely This leads me to believe that he’s either not really interested in the UAPTF or he’s in the loop but he was dodging the question because he didn’t want to touch on a sensitive national security issue. If either of those possibilities is the truth, it doesn’t lead me to think that he’ll be “getting back to us” with more information any time soon. The more encouraging possibility is that he heard something new about UFOs in the past few days but he’s not ready to talk about it at this time. If so, perhaps he’ll dish something up later.

Allow me to drop myself into the role of one of the President’s advisors here for a moment. President Trump, when someone asks you point-blank, “Are there UFO?” you already have the answer. Yes. Yes, there are UFOs. Your own Pentagon already said so and released three videos of them. That doesn’t mean they are 100% necessarily aliens, but they are objects, they are flying, and our military can’t identify them. That’s really all you need to say if you’re not feeling particularly generous in dishing out new information.

While we’re on the subject, here’s one more quick item to pass your time. It’s a brief, six-minute video from one of the folks on #UFOtwitter that I follow. He’s basically asking a question based on the as-yet unproven premise that not only are there UFOs in our skies but that we are being visited by an alien intelligence of some sort. If that’s the case, why haven’t they “disclosed” their presence for us by now in an open unmistakable fashion? While not invoking the tired old phrase specifically, he’s essentially asking why they haven’t just landed on the White House lawn and started giving interviews.

Before you watch it, I’ll interject a partial answer of my own. Unless they’re actively here to try to either help us or invade us (with no repeatable, verifiable sign of either thus far) why would they? What benefit would we be to a clearly far more advanced species? While I still maintain it’s foolhardy to attempt to assign human emotions and motivations to an alien intelligence we can’t know or assume anything about, I tend to agree with John E.L. Tenney who once asked when was the last time you traveled halfway around the world to teach algebra to a cat? In any event, enjoy the video.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

