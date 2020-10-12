https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/donald-trump-jr-democrats-socialism-florida/2020/10/12/id/991491

Donald Trump Jr. ripped socialism and Democrat Joe Biden during a weekend appearance in Miami, calling the Democratic Party a “trojan horse” for socialism.

“If these systems are so wonderful, why are there no people who’ve lived under them who have vouched for them?” Trump Jr. said, the Miami Herald reported. Next to Trump Jr. on the stage was a sign that read “Fighters Against Socialism.”

He added, “Joe Biden is the camouflage to get the radical left in. You’re sure as hell not a moderate adopting Bernie Sanders’ platform. … It’s not your parents’ Democrat Party, it’s not your grandparents’ Democrat Party. … It’s a Trojan horse, that’s all it is.”

Trump Jr.’s speech was part of his “Fighters Against Socialism” bus tour that’s aimed at courting Hispanic voters to support President Donald Trump’s reelection bid next month. Also in attendance were Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal; and Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

Rubio said the Latino population is helping Trump in the Sunshine State.

“The president is doing very well in Florida, because of you,” he said. “Let’s be frank, it’s not easy, it’s a fight. These guys are going to do everything they can to win. … There can be no one who can forget to vote, not this year, not this time. We can’t afford it.”

According to RealClearPolitics, Biden has a 3.7-point lead in Florida polls. A recent Florida poll of likely voters, however, showed that the men were tied just weeks before Election Day.

