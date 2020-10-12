https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/trump-nominated-nobel-peace-prize-4th-time-work-ending-era-endless-wars/

President Trump was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize in early September.

It should have happened years ago.

A member of the Norwegian Parliament, Christian Tybring-Gjedde, nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize after Trump successfully accomplished a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Shortly after that President Trump was nominated a second time for the Nobel Peace Prize, this time by Magnus Jacobsson for his historic Kosovo-Serbia Peace Agreement.

Magnus Jacobsson: I have today nominated the United States :s administration and the governments of Kosovo and Serbia to the Nobel Peace Prize for their joint work for peace and economic development, through the cooperation agreement signed in the White House. Trade and communications are important building blocks for peace.

Magnus Jacobsson is the Second Deputy Chairman of the Transport Committee in the Swedish Parliamant (Riksdag).

I have nominated the US Gov. and the governments of Kosovo and Serbia for the Nobel Peace Prize for their joint work for peace and economic development, through the cooperation agreement signed in the White House. Trade and communications are important building blocks for peace. pic.twitter.com/XuhkLbHZAV — Magnus Jacobsson (@magnusjacobsson) September 11, 2020

“Peace is The Prize” – President Trump Negotiates Beginning of Historic Cooperation Between Serbia and Kosovo… https://t.co/llvJuWaF4i — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) September 4, 2020

And then in late September President Trump was nominated for his THIRD NOBEL PEACE PRIZE for his “Trump Doctrine.”

On Monday a Finnish parliamentarian wrote the Nobel Committee to nominate President Trump for a 4th peace prize. According to FOX News — Laura Huhtasaari, an MEP and a member of the right-wing Finns Party, wrote to the Nobel Committee to nominate Trump for the 2021 prize “in recognition of his endeavors to end the era of endless wars, construct peace by encouraging conflicting parties for dialogue and negotiations, as well as underpin internal cohesion and stability of his country.”

