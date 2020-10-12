https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-pelosi-isnt-discussing-the-25th-amendment-to-remove-me-shes-discussing-it-to-remove-a-president-biden

President Donald Trump noted late last week that he believes Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) decision to convene a committee to discuss the 25th amendment is not about replacing him as president, but rather replacing Joe Biden with his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), if Biden wins the November presidential election.

Tweeting Friday, Trump noted that Pelosi said her target wasn’t the president — and that he believes she’s telling the truth.

“Crazy Nancy Pelosi is looking at the 25th Amendment in order to replace Joe Biden with Kamala Harris,” Trump said. “The Dems want that to happen fast because Sleepy Joe is out of it!!!”

He later suggested, while hosting Rush Limbaugh’s show as part of a “virtual rally” event, that Democrats are desperate to reassure themselves that they will have leadership even if Biden is eventually judged unfit to hold office.

“Let’s assume the Democrats are gonna vote for, you know, sleepy Joe, which is ridiculous because Joe shouldn’t be a candidate,” Trump said. “Joe is in no condition to be a candidate. We can say it nicely or we can say it badly. The 25th Amendment that crazy Nancy’s playing around with — she’s gone crazy, she’s a nut job — but this 25th Amendment, I think they put it in so they can get Kamala in.”

Trump, of course, has repeatedly intimated that Biden suffers from some serious illness.

Indeed, despite Pelosi’s remarks at several conferences over the course of the last week, actually wielding the 25th amendment — which provides a process by which the president can be removed from office and replaced with the Vice President if he is judged unfit by members of his Cabinet or a majority of both houses of Congress — would be next to impossible. The final decision would be left up to the Vice President, Mike Pence, in any case, and Pence is unlikely to stage his own coup against his boss.

Nevertheless, Pelosi formed the “bipartisan” “Commission on Presidential Capacity to Discharge the Powers and Duties of Office Act” last week with several prominent Democrats, to “study” whether there is a need for legislative guidelines on how to remove an incapacitated president.

“The Democrats’ legislation would address a provision of the 25th Amendment that allows for the vice president and a majority of ‘such other body as Congress may by law provide” to determine that the president is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office,’” USA Today reported Friday. “Congress has never acted on the provision.”

Although Pelosi suggested, on The View last week, that the coronavirus — and a corticosteroid that doctors prescribed to Trump to aid his recovery from COVID-19 — could mean Trump lacks the ability to govern competently, she insisted Friday that the new committee was “not about President Trump,” and that Trump “will face the judgment of the voters, but he shows the need for us to create a process for future presidents.”

