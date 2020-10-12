https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/trump-scotus-nominee-amy-coney-barrett-believe-power-prayer-video/

The Senate Judiciary Committee began its SCOTUS confirmation hearing for Trump nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Monday.

As expected, the Democrats used this hearing as an opportunity to abuse Amy Coney Barrett.

Amy Coney Barrett, a devout Catholic and mother of 7, stood strong and her statement to the Judiciary Committee was powerful.

“I would like to thank the many Americans from all walks of life who have reached out with messages of support over the course of my nomination. I believe in the power of prayer, and it has been uplifting to hear that so many people are praying for me,” she said.

“Nothing is more important to me than my family,” she said.

ACB's closing was 🔥🔥: "I would like to thank the many Americans from all walks of life who have reached out with messages of support over the course of my nomination. I believe in the power of prayer, and it has been uplifting to hear that so many people are praying for me." pic.twitter.com/My1SIKfIDQ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 12, 2020

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham on Sunday told Maria Bartiromo that he predicts Amy Coney Barrett will be confirmed to the Supreme Court by October 27th.

