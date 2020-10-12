https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/trump-supporters-drown-sleepy-joe-bidens-ohio-speech-chants-four-years-video/

Sleepy Joe Biden delivered remarks on the economy at a drive-in campaign event in Toledo, Ohio on Monday.

It was a bad day for Sleepy Joe.

Biden forgot he’s running for president and told Ohio voters he’s running for the senate.

Old Joe told Ohio voters to go to a website that doesn’t exist.

Then this happened…

Trump supporters in Ohio let Joe Biden know how they felt about him.

Supporters of President Trump drown out Sleepy Joe’s Ohio speech with chants of “four more years,” “Trump!” and “USA!” throughout the event.

The chants grew louder every time Biden mentioned Trump!

WATCH:

Supporters of President Trump drowning out Sleepy Joe’s Ohio speech with chants of “four more years!” pic.twitter.com/TRdVrCtiyr — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) October 12, 2020

