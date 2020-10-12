https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/trump-supporters-line-greet-joe-biden-arrives-cincinnati-event-video/

Joe Biden is having a bad day.

Biden on Monday traveled to Ohio to deliver remarks in Toledo and Cincinnati.

Earlier Monday Biden forgot he’s running for president and told Toledo voters he’s running for the senate.

Supporters of President Trump drown out Sleepy Joe’s Toledo, Ohio speech with chants of “four more years,” “Trump!” and “USA!” throughout the event.

Joe Biden then headed over to the Cincinnati Museum Center for his second campaign event of the day and he ignored reporters after he deplaned.

WATCH:

Joe Biden arrives at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Int’l Airport for a mobilization event in Cincinnati pic.twitter.com/liIsKw95J5 — Joseph Ax (@josephax) October 12, 2020

Sleepy Joe was greeted by a crowd of Trump supporters.

WATCH:

Outside of the @JoeBiden event in Cincinnati a group of @realDonaldTrump stand across the street from a group of Biden supporters. pic.twitter.com/xzZMOH041O — Beatrice-Elizabeth Peterson (@MissBeaE) October 12, 2020

VIDEO:

Joe Biden is expected to arrive here shortly in Cincinnati. But when he does, he will be greeted by more Trump supporters than his own. @SpectrumNews1OH pic.twitter.com/xF1Zjv4INR — Tino Bovenzi (@TinoBovenzi) October 12, 2020

It gets worse…

Barely anyone showed up to Sleepy Joe’s Cincinnati event!

WATCH:

