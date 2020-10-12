https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/trump-supporters-line-greet-joe-biden-arrives-cincinnati-event-video/

Joe Biden is having a bad day.

Biden on Monday traveled to Ohio to deliver remarks in Toledo and Cincinnati.

Earlier Monday Biden forgot he’s running for president and told Toledo voters he’s running for the senate.

Supporters of President Trump drown out Sleepy Joe’s Toledo, Ohio speech with chants of “four more years,” “Trump!” and “USA!” throughout the event.

Joe Biden then headed over to the Cincinnati Museum Center for his second campaign event of the day and he ignored reporters after he deplaned.

WATCH:

Sleepy Joe was greeted by a crowd of Trump supporters.

WATCH:

VIDEO:

It gets worse…

Barely anyone showed up to Sleepy Joe’s Cincinnati event!

WATCH:

