President Trump promised that more “breathtaking” documents pointing to the involvement of the Obama administration and the Hillary Clinton campaign in the Russia investigation will be coming soon.

“Documents are being released at a level now that nobody’s ever seen before, Things that nobody thought were going to get released have been released and you’re seeing it all the time. You see what’s going on. We caught them cold, we have them cold,” Trump told host Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“And now they have to do something about it, but other documents are going to be released, Maria, which are breathtaking. Wait until you see what’s coming out,” the president said.

Bartiromo asked if the new documents would be about the FBI’s role or Clinton’s.

“It’s about everything. Hillary Clinton is ‘Crooked Hillary.’ I don’t call her ‘Crooked Hillary’ for nothing,” he said.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe last week released heavily redacted notes from former CIA director John Brennan that appeared to show that he told President Barack Obama about an “purported” plan by Clinton to claim that Trump colluded with the Russians.

The memo says Brennan briefed Obama on “alleged approval by Hillary Clinton on July 28 of a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisors to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by Russian security services.”

Another redacted document included an investigative referral from the CIA to the FBI said Clinton’s alleged plan was intended as a “means of distracting the public from her use of a private mail server.”

The Clinton camp shrugged off the accusations as Russian disinformation.

Ratcliffe also plans to release more documents about the investigation.

“It’s probably about a foot-tall binder. Hundreds and hundreds of pages,” a source told The Post. “It’s made available to DOJ immediately.”

