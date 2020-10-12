https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-tests-negative-for-coronavirus-on-consecutive-days-no-longer-infectious-to-others-wh-doctor-says

President Donald Trump’s physician released a statement on Monday afternoon announcing that the president has tested negative for the coronavirus on consecutive days.

“In response to your inquiry regarding the President’s most recent COVID-19 tests, I can share with you that he has tested NEGATIVE, on consecutive days, using the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen card,” Dr. Sean Conley said in a statement. “It is important to note that this test was not used in isolation for the determination of the President’s current negative status.”

“Repeatedly negative antigen tests, taken in context with additional clinical and laboratory data, including viral load, subgenomic RNA, and PCR cycle threshold measurements, as well as ongoing assessment of viral culture data, all indicate a lack of detectable viral replication,” the statement continued. “This comprehensive data, in concert with the CDC’s guidelines for removal of transmission-based precautions, have informed our medical team’s assessment that the President is not infectious to others.”

