http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/TZSDronlkWk/

President Donald Trump on Monday repeated his promise to seniors that he would not touch their Social Security.

President Trump warned Americans that Biden would want free health care for illegal immigrants.

“If they let that happen, you would be decimating Medicare and destroying your Social Security,” Trump said on Monday. “When I am president no one will touch your Medicare, no one will touch or hurt in any way, shape, or form, your Social Security.”

The president emphasized his promise during a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, on Monday night.

“We will strongly protect Medicare and Social Security,” Trump said. “And we will always protect patients’ pre-existing conditions.

He also touted his efforts to reduce the cost of prescription drugs and end surprise medical billing, two efforts to improve health care for all Americans.

Biden, he warned, previously spoke about cutting Social Security.

“Biden tried to cut Social Security and Medicare,” he wrote. “You know all about that.”

Trump also warned seniors that Biden’s plan for health care, creating a government-paid health care option, would only weaken social security and existing plans.

“The Biden plan would destroy Social Security and destroy protections for pre-existing conditions. You will have nothing left,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

