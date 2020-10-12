https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/trumps-physician-says-president-tested-negative-covid-19-consecutive-days/

Trump’s physician Dr. Sean Conley on Monday released an update on the President’s negative Covid test.

“I can share with you that [President Trump] has tested NEGATIVE, on consecutive days, using the Abbott Binax/NOW antigen card.”

“The President is not infectious to others,” Dr. Conley said.

President Trump is holding a rally tonight at 7 PM ET in Sanford, Florida and the Democrat-media complex has launched an attack on Trump.

The President easily recovered from Covid-19 and he’s excited to hit the campaign trail for the home stretch but the Dems want him in isolation.

The Democrats are furious that President Trump is drawing huge crowds so they are using his Covid-19 diagnosis to shame him.

It’s not working.

Monday morning The Daily Beast attacked Trump for holding a rally tonight:

Late Saturday, the White House released a carefully worded letter from the president’s physician saying the president “is no longer considered a transmission risk to others.” But the letter did not specifically say the president had tested negative for COVID-19.

Later Monday Dr. Conley dropped a nuke on the lefty media and reported that Trump has tested negative for Covid-19 on consecutive days.

