Two ethics groups are calling on the House of Representatives to begin impeachment proceedings against Attorney General William BarrBill BarrEx-deputy attorney general says Justice Dept. ‘will ignore’ Trump’s threats against political rivals Pompeo says he expects more Clinton emails to be released before election Trump calls into Rush Limbaugh’s show for two hours MORE, alleging he has used the role for political reasons to support President Trump Donald John TrumpDes Moines mayor says he’s worried about coronavirus spread at Trump rally Judiciary Committee Democrats pen second letter to DOJ over Barrett disclosures: ‘raises more questions that it answers’ Trump asks campaign to schedule daily events for him until election: report MORE.

According to Reuters, the two groups are the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for Ethics and the Rule of Law and the Washington-based Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

The groups wrote in a 267-page research paper that Barr has an “authoritarian worldview” that “makes him see himself as entitled to ignore laws, ethics, and historical practices” as the attorney general. The report also called on House lawmakers to begin an impeachment inquiry into Barr.

The report from the group points to Barr’s involvement in the release of the final findings of former special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) MuellerCNN’s Toobin warns McCabe is in ‘perilous condition’ with emboldened Trump CNN anchor rips Trump over Stone while evoking Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting The Hill’s 12:30 Report: New Hampshire fallout MORE‘s probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, among other actions.

It’s not the first time Barr has faced calls to be impeached. Earlier this year, Rep. Steve Cohen Stephen (Steve) Ira CohenJewish lawmakers targeted by anti-Semitic tweets ahead of election: ADL Tennessee Rep. Steve Cohen wins Democratic primary Democrats exit briefing saying they fear elections under foreign threat MORE (D-Tenn.), an outspoken progressive on the House Judiciary Committee, called for Barr to be impeached, alleging violations of the law.

“We should pursue impeachment of Bill Barr because he is reigning terror on the rule of law,” Cohen said in June.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiTrump slight against Gold Star families adds to military woes Pelosi calls Trump administration policies on testing and tracing inadequate Trump claims he is ‘immune’ from coronavirus, defends federal response MORE (D-Calif.) threw cold water on the idea, saying that voters will be able to make that decision at the ballot box in November.

“He is contemptible. There’s no question about that. But at this point, let’s solve our problems by going to the polls and voting on Election Day,” Pelosi said at the time.

