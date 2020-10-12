https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/video-trump-supporters-chant-4-years-biden-rally/
A newly posted video shows a crowd of people across the street from a campaign rally on Monday in Toledo, Ohio, chanting “Trump” and “Four more years.”
It was a Joe Biden rally.
The video:
Supporters of President Trump drowning out Sleepy Joe's Ohio speech with chants of "four more years!"
— Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) October 12, 2020
The Gateway Pundit noted that at the rally, Biden told voters he’s running for the U.S. Senate and urged them to visit a website that doesn’t exist.
Joe Biden: "I'm running as a proud Democrat for the Senate"
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 12, 2020
A short time earlier, a reporter marveled that no one was showing up at a campaign rally held by both Biden and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.
Never a good sign…
— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) October 11, 2020