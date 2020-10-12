https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/video-trump-supporters-chant-4-years-biden-rally/

Joe Biden (Video screenshot)

A newly posted video shows a crowd of people across the street from a campaign rally on Monday in Toledo, Ohio, chanting “Trump” and “Four more years.”

It was a Joe Biden rally.

The video:

The Gateway Pundit noted that at the rally, Biden told voters he’s running for the U.S. Senate and urged them to visit a website that doesn’t exist.

A short time earlier, a reporter marveled that no one was showing up at a campaign rally held by both Biden and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

