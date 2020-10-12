https://pjmedia.com/election/matt-margolis/2020/10/12/videos-what-if-biden-and-harris-held-a-campaign-event-together-and-nobody-showed-up-n1039166

That is actually not a hypothetical question. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris held their first campaign event together in the battleground state of Arizona, and a local news reporter outside the event was left stunned at the lack of supporters rallying outside the event.

Biden and Harris hold a campaign event in Arizona and the local news can’t believe that not one supporter showed up! pic.twitter.com/JKj0fPi6Jj — David Croom – (ツ) (@dailycallout) October 11, 2020

Vice President Pence, however, visited Arizona last week, and, well, the difference is striking:

Here is a view of the crowd and line as we are a few minutes from the Vice President Pence’s arrival. #12News pic.twitter.com/kb96IdeK8A — Michael Doudna (@MichaelDoudna) October 8, 2020

Trump campaign senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis noted that more people showed up to see her, Trump campaign director of strategic communications Marc Lotter, and senior adviser John Pence when they visited Arizona for an event.

This is embarrassing. 100x more people showed up just to see @Marc_lotter, @jepence, and me on our @TeamTrumpOnTour!! 😂 https://t.co/ceNW1kbhVE — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) October 11, 2020

While polls show Trump trailing in Arizona, the undeniable enthusiasm gap between Trump and Biden in this battleground state has me, for the first time, thinking that Trump might keep Arizona in the red this year.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

