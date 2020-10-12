https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/vote-like-childrens-future-depends/

“That entire generation passed away, and after them grew up a generation who did not know the Lord or the deeds that He had done for Israel” (Judges 2:10).

One of our political parties has evolved eerily and rapidly into a leftist-leaning entity, excusing mob violence and anarchist conduct and unbelievably seducing a less-informed generation. Recently, the president of Intercessors for America, who shares with us in these podcasts, found himself exiting the White House grounds facing “the most terrifying moment” of his life when accosted by so-called “peaceful protesters” who hold two goals:

Gain political power by any means necessary in concert with a corrupt media and politicians lacking any moral code; and Remove our Judeo-Christian foundations representing a bulwark to their plans to reconstruct America through a “revolutionary,” “progressive,” secular vision, embracing a “Green New Deal” and socialist way of life.

Not long ago, one of their standard-bearers and likely presidential candidate, Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York, said those who are pro-life, pro-traditional marriage and support Second Amendment rights are “extreme conservatives” who have “no place in the state of New York.” And do you recall when their recent party leader, committed to “fundamentally transforming” America, criticized conservatives, saying, “They cling to their religion and their guns”?

As we look to the future and try to raise our children in today’s confused and contentious society, we’re faced with politicians and positions that are unbiblical and dangerous. Are you paying attention? Christians and conservatives are increasingly ostracized and marginalized because of biblical standards we maintain.

Amsterdam Alert

I’ve spoken in Amsterdam, the largest city and capital of the Netherlands. I’ve observed how, in a short time, their politicians genuflected to leftist-leaning, “progressive” ideas that resulted in chilling cultural transformation:

• taxpayer-funded abortion on demand

• euthanasia

• infanticide

• same-sex “marriage”

• legalized drugs and prostitution

• age of consent lowered to 12

• on-street sex shows

• pervasive pornography

• taxpayer-funded sex changes

• public nudity

• open gay, lesbian, transvestite activity

Candidates got into positions of influence and fundamentally transformed society in a relatively short period of time. The barbarians are currently at the gates in America!

The new ‘progressive’ party

Democratic “progressives” are “in bed” with Communists, Marxists and the American Civil Liberties Union because they share mutual goals. They advocate an agenda to overturn traditional America. There spokespeople push a radical Marxist takeover including a “wealth tax,” gradually eliminating private property, abolishing gun ownership, stacking the Supreme Court, the legalization of drugs, open borders and permissive sex education in schools, to name but a few items.

The ACLU works with secularists, socialists and atheists to “liberate” America. Founded in 1920 by Roger Baldwin and Crystal Eastman, who had strong communist involvement, the American Civil Liberties Union works relentlessly toward its goal of dismantling and shaping America into its godless image.

This organization has hundreds of millions in assets and thousands of lawyers on its team. They march in lockstep using legal intimidation and disinformation to declare that religious influences must go!

Contrasting platforms

A certain political party has supported a platform that barely mentions God, while the other party affirms God as central to government, society and family.

One party goes on record to reshape our families, plus punish dissenters to “political correctness” and their radical social agenda. Their presidential candidate pledged publically that his first action would be enacting the “Equality Act,” giving special rights for “gender identity and sexual orientation.” This would punish masses who don’t embrace this unscriptural agenda.

The contrast between the two parties is no longer difficult to discern. One party advocates:

The opposition to all laws and policies that impede a woman’s access to abortion on demand until the moment of birth; support for taxpayer-funded abortions and public funding of Planned Parenthood.

Amnesty for all illegal immigrants and children, granting free medical care and access to all entitlements along with an “open borders” policy welcoming all foreign nationals into America.

Promoting sexual education that encourages children to use contraceptives and explore risky sexual behavior.

Sexual “diversity” advanced by the LGBTQ agenda, including transgender bathrooms for children and youth plus ending of all “discrimination” pertaining to homosexual and transgender activity in schools, businesses and society.

Celebrating and communicating the redefinition of marriage contrary to scriptural, historical and global religious standards upheld for over 4,000 years.

Looking to government and “social support services” (not marriage and family) as the foundation of society, in addition to wealth redistribution and socialistic entitlements as essential for societal transformation.

Supporting “Black Lives Matter” Marxist ideology to dismantle America’s Judeo-Christian heritage, the traditional family, police funding and our capitalistic free-enterprise economy.

Compare and be Courageous

Scripture tells us that “Marriage is to be honored among everyone, and the bed undefiled. But God will judge the sexually immoral and adulterers” (Hebrews 13:4). Also, God commands us to advocate against the slaughter of the unborn: “Open your mouth for the speechless in the cause of all such as are appointed to destruction” (Proverbs 31:8).

In contrast to the political party mentioned above, the other party advances very different positions aligned with a biblical worldview and supportive of the nuclear family and traditional marriage. Its adherents believe “every child deserves a married mom and dad” and that “strong families depending upon God and one another … lessen the need for government in their daily lives.”

Regarding the sanctity of marriage, this party communicated disapproval of cohabitation. Support and protection of the traditional view of marriage and family was emphasized.

Here’s the Deal

God established government and delegated authority to accomplish His will on earth (Romans 13:1). Elections afford us the opportunity to determine the future for our nation and our families as we pray and vote for righteous leaders who uphold biblical values as opposed to those who undermine them.

We must know the platform positions of elected officials and candidates seeking office. Remember, God warns us, “My people are destroyed for a lack of knowledge (Hosea 4:6).

May we align ourselves with those civil servants who most support God’s holy standards. Because elections do determine the future for our sons and daughters, let us boldly declare with Joshua, “Yet as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord!” (Joshua 24:15).

If not here, where? If not now, when? The time for biblically informed and spirit-empowered action is now. Please pass this commentary to all you can today!

Read a comprehensive voter guide to help you align with a biblical worldview on all the key issues regarding you, your family and our nation.

